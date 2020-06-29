UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Strongly Condemns Cowardly Attack At PSX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Lahore Chamber strongly condemns cowardly attack at PSX

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange (psx) and termed it a coward act.

"Nation is united against the enemies of Pakistan and no such ugly attempt can down the moral of Pakistanis," LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said in a media statement issued here.

They said that business community saluted to brave policemen and security guard who sacrificed for their precious lives to save hundreds of people. They said that entire nation was mourning on loss of precious lives and standing shoulder to shoulder with the government and the security forces. They said that such anti-human acts could not demoralize the nation.

The LCCI office-bearers said that terrorist attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange was a dirty conspiracy to create anarchy in the country therefore, the government should utilize all available resources to track down the conspirators.

"Anti-Pakistan elements want to create unrest in the country on the one hand while on the other, they are trying to defame the soft image." they said.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the business community understood well that sincere and serious efforts were being made by the top brass of the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, and they had, in many ways, succeeded to uproot the menace of terrorism to a great extent but new wave of terrorism had underlined the need for a big blow to the terrorists.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the business community would not stay behind and extend all possible cooperation to the government and security forces the cause of national interests.

They urged the government, security forces to remove the menace of terrorism without any mercy.

