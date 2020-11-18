UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Terms OLMT Project A Great Achievement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Lahore Chamber terms OLMT Project a great achievement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Orange Line Metro Train Project is a great achievement of the Punjab government that would not only cut the travelling cost of the masses but would also help highlight the country as a good destination for investment.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah stated this leading a Chamber's delegation to Orange Line Metro Train Project here Wednesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members were prominent amongst the other members.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that Orange Line Metro Train Service had started to provide great facility to daily commuters in Lahore at an affordable price. It was being widely appreciated that with the beginning of Orange Line Metro Train, the transportation problems near and around its route had been largely addressed.

He said that Orange Line Metro Train had added good value to the infrastructure of Lahore and uplifted the face of Lahore as an advanced metropolitan city.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is of the view that the government should announce more mega projects to give boost to the business activities in the country. The employment generation was the need of the hour and the government had to play leading role in this connection.

He said that this project was an ample proof of the fact that the government was determined to provide the best transport facilities to citizens of the metropolis.

The LCCI president said that the project was going to be a huge relief. It means a farewell to overloaded decrepit mini-vans and ramshackle buses often driven by drivers without either road sense or safety.

A special track would enable people to commute from one corner of the city and around, quickly and comfortably.

He said that the newly built track would also ease traffic congestion on one of the city's busiest roads, while the Lahorites would begin to heave a sigh of relief.

More Stories From Business

