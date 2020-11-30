Lahore chamber to support fashion & textile industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah Monday promised full support to the fashion and textile industry, saying that the sector could earn huge foreign exchange for the country.

After having a meeting with the renowned fashion designers of Pakistan here at LCCI, he told the media that it would not be wrong to say that textile sector of Pakistan was a pillar of economy as it contributed 60 per cent to the national exports with a great volume of US$12.8 billion. He said that luckily, the textile sector was booming as the international buyers coming to Pakistan from other regional countries due to coronavirus pandemic. He said that recently Prime Minister Imran Khan also underlined the rapid growth of textile industry and shortage of human resources were also pointed out. He said that Pakistan could earn huge foreign exchange through export of fashion industry if it succeeded in catching the attention of Western buyers. They were buying hand-made embroidery and products for fashion industry from other regional countries, though Pakistan had far better expertise.

The LCCI chief said that as women make more than 50 per cent of the country's 220 million population, a large number of people could be benefited by introducing new projects and it would also contribute substantially to the national economy.

He said that Pakistan's fashion designing and clothing industry had become an important dimension for national economy because of its export potential. He said that decision makers should realise its significance in view of its huge potential for future expansion and give all possible facilities.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Fashion & Textile Nabeel Iftikhar said, "We have to promote our fashion industry to secure an important place in the international market." He said that collaboration between Pakistani and international fashion designers could be a milestone and help in earning huge foreign exchange for the country. He said that Pakistan's hand-made embroidery could be merged with the designs of other countries.

Hassan Sheheryar of HSY, Sam Dada, Aqeel Iftikhar of Nabeel & Aqeel, Ahmad Elahi, Haroon Arora, Mian Jabbar Khalid, Shahid Nazir and former LCCI Vice President Faisal Iqbal Sheikh also spoke on the occasion.