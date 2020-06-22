UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber's Help Sought For Reopening Marriage Halls Business

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:41 PM

Lahore Chamber's help sought for reopening marriage halls business

Marriage Halls owners on Monday called on Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers and sought their help for reopening of their businesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Marriage Halls owners on Monday called on Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers and sought their help for reopening of their businesses.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh presided-over the meeting here at LCCI while Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Junaid Ahmad Zia, Tahir Anjum and other representatives of marriage halls/marquees spoke on the occasion.

They said that marriage halls/marquees were not only a big source of tax collection for the government but hundreds of thousands workers, including waiters, electricians, decorators, caterers, chefs were directly associated with the business while hundreds of others like meat suppliers, flower suppliers and decorators were indirectly associated with this industry.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that while keeping in view the woes of marriage halls/marquees, government should allow them to do businesses with SOPs.

At the meeting, the participants demanded that banquet halls should be allowed to start bookings for the month of August 2020. An urgent announcement is required so that they can start booking for the 1st week of August 2020 and onwards. The government should issue order to waive off the rent of banquet halls and marquees built on government and semi government land for seven months and should also compensate the rent of banquet halls and marquees built on privately owned lands for seven months.

They said that property taxes on banquets halls and marquees should be waived off for at least one year while Punjab Revenue Authority should give sales tax exemption for two years. The government should increase closing time till 12 a.m for the safety of people and to avoid the rush during the entry and exit in the hall.

They assured that banquet halls and marquees would implement all Standard OperatingProcedures in true sense of words.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab Marriage Rent August 2020 All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Fire at Russian Antarctic Station Mirny Ravages Ra ..

52 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Dera for coordinating efforts ..

54 seconds ago

University of Sindh organizes 4th national youth o ..

55 seconds ago

Jordan Launches $6.6Bln International Response to ..

59 seconds ago

Borrell Says Cooperation With China Vital If EU 'S ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Exceeds 10,000 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.