LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman has said that innovative and ethical business leadership is important to ensure a sustainable economic future for Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the 4th Forman International Conference on Business & Innovation 2025 here at Forman Christian College University(FCCU) on Tuesday. Dr. Jonathan S. Addleton, Rector of FCCU, Dr. Shoaib Nazir, Chairperson of the school of Management and Dr. Rao Raza Hashim, Dean of the School of Management also spoke on the occasion.

Engineer Khalid Usman said he praised FCCU for organizing an event that brings together academia, industry and international delegates under one roof. He appreciated the university’s services to excellence in education and character development and termed the conference a reflection of its progressive academic vision.

He said that innovative and technology-driven business leadership for a sustainable future holds exceptional relevance for Pakistan’s current economic and industrial landscape.

LCCI SVP said that this conference presents a vital platform for scholars, researchers, entrepreneurs and professionals to exchange ideas and explore practical solutions to today’s business challenges.

Engineer Usman said that innovation is no longer an option in the modern economic environment, but an essential for growth, competitiveness and long-term stability.

He said that business leadership must go beyond profit-making to embrace ethical conduct, technological adaptation and a sense of social responsibility.

"We are witnessing around the world how economies like Germany, South Korea, Japan and the Nordic countries have flourished by investing in education, ethical business practices and close collaboration between academia and industry. These countries serve as exemplary models for Pakistan to follow," he added.

LCCI SVP stressed the importance of empowering youth, saying that universities must work hand-in-hand with the business community to prepare students not only for the job market but to become job creators and visionary leaders.

He said that LCCI believes that the foundation of Pakistan’s economic resilience lies in bridging the gap between education and industry. "We are fully committed to supporting institutions like FCCU in promoting a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and ethical leadership."

Offering his full cooperation, he said that LCCI is ready to provide platforms for internships, collaborative research, mentoring initiatives and policy engagement to ensure that academia and industry move forward together.

He said, the journey to a prosperous Pakistan begins with the young minds in the universities and research centers. "We must invest in these minds today so they can lead tomorrow, not only as capable managers but as responsible, visionary leaders committed to building a better nation," he concluded.