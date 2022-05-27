UrduPoint.com

Lahore, Chiniot Chambers To Join Hands For Promotion Of Trade, Industry

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Lahore, Chiniot Chambers to join hands for promotion of trade, industry

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry will wage joint efforts and pool their resources for the promotion of trade and industry in their respective areas of jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry will wage joint efforts and pool their resources for the promotion of trade and industry in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The consensus was made at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and President Chiniot Chamber Danish Fakhri spoke on the occasion.

It was also agreed that both the chambers will evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interest, share and exchange all trade-related data with each other for increasing competitiveness of goods and reducing cost of doing business.

Both the Chambers will also cooperate in preparation of proposals for taxation matters, budgetary recommendations and other national policies, besides conducting joint research studies to strengthen industries in their respective areas.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that branding and innovative approach hold the key to success for businesses that want to go global. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will extend every possible help to Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry for highlighting the strength of that area.

He said that the LCCI and Chiniot CCI can contribute a lot in the further development of mutual trust and understanding of problems relating to trade and industry located in Lahore and Chiniot. He said that a collective stand to safeguard the interest of business community is need of the hour.

While briefing the Chiniot CCI delegation about the working of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the LCCI is working on Open Door Policy to get the issues resolved more efficiently. He said that the strength of the private sector lies in unity therefore they should extend full support to each other on all economic issues and challenges.

The LCCI office-bearers said that that the help desks of various government departments are providing services to the members at the LCCI premises.

Chiniot Chamber President Danish Fakhri said that the harmony between the LCCI and Chiniot Chamber of Commerce will give boost to the inter chamber interaction. He said that Chiniot is a hub of quality products and offers matchless opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Exchange Business Chiniot Chamber Hub Commerce All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

4 robbers looted passengers

4 robbers looted passengers

3 minutes ago
 LUMHS VC inaugurates Public School for employees' ..

LUMHS VC inaugurates Public School for employees' children

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

3 minutes ago
 District admin foils bid of illicit profiteering b ..

District admin foils bid of illicit profiteering by petrol stations

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate D ..

Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate Declares Independence - Council

7 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer to observe on May 28

Youm-e-Takbeer to observe on May 28

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.