Lahore, Chiniot Chambers to join hands for promotion of trade, industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry will wage joint efforts and pool their resources for the promotion of trade and industry in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The consensus was made at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and President Chiniot Chamber Danish Fakhri spoke on the occasion.

It was also agreed that both the chambers will evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interest, share and exchange all trade-related data with each other for increasing competitiveness of goods and reducing cost of doing business.

Both the Chambers will also cooperate in preparation of proposals for taxation matters, budgetary recommendations and other national policies, besides conducting joint research studies to strengthen industries in their respective areas.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that branding and innovative approach hold the key to success for businesses that want to go global. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will extend every possible help to Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry for highlighting the strength of that area.

He said that the LCCI and Chiniot CCI can contribute a lot in the further development of mutual trust and understanding of problems relating to trade and industry located in Lahore and Chiniot. He said that a collective stand to safeguard the interest of business community is need of the hour.

While briefing the Chiniot CCI delegation about the working of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the LCCI is working on Open Door Policy to get the issues resolved more efficiently. He said that the strength of the private sector lies in unity therefore they should extend full support to each other on all economic issues and challenges.

The LCCI office-bearers said that that the help desks of various government departments are providing services to the members at the LCCI premises.

Chiniot Chamber President Danish Fakhri said that the harmony between the LCCI and Chiniot Chamber of Commerce will give boost to the inter chamber interaction. He said that Chiniot is a hub of quality products and offers matchless opportunities for both local and foreign investors.