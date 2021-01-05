Lahore, Karachi chambers to work jointly for trade, industry promotion

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday decided to make joint efforts for the cause of trade, industry and economy promotion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday decided to make joint efforts for the cause of trade, industry and economy promotion.

It was agreed at a meeting between LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and KCCI President Shariq Vohra at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke while Executive Committee Members Haji Asif Sehar, Ali Afzal, Saleem Asghar Bhatti and Malik Riaz Iqbal were also present.

It was also agreed that both the Chambers would keep an eye on the trade and investment opportunities and ensure their timely exchange besides sharing their trade and economic research work.

They would also work together to settle issues with Federal Board of Revenue, to ensure representation of chambers on economic policies making at all level. Both the chambers were agreed that trade and investment policies should be for 10 to 15 years. The LCCI will take Karachi Chamber on board regarding the business and investment conference in Gawadar City scheduled in the last week of January or First week of February 2021.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said collaboration between the two chambers would go a long way and help business community of Lahore and Karachi to find new destinations for trade & investment.

He also highlighted ongoing economic challenges and stressed the need for collective approach to bring country out of these problems. He said that both the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry have their own strengths and the joining of hands by the two institutions would bring positive change on the economic front.

LCCI President said that Pakistan could not make an impact at international level only because of lack of awareness about latest business methodologies.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that both chambers can contribute a lot in the further development of mutual trust and understanding of problems relating to trade and industry located in Lahore and Karachi. He said that collective stand to safeguard the interest of business community is need of the hour.

The LCCI President also urged the business community of Lahore and Karachi to pay attention towards branding and innovative approach which holds the key to success for businesses that want to global. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would extend every possible help to Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry for highlighting the strength of that area. The LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also gave a detailed briefing about LCCI activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Shariq Vohra said that the harmony between the LCCI and Karachi Chamber of Commerce would give further boost to the inter chamber interaction. He said that Karachi is hub of quality products and offer matchless opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

He took a round of the LCCI departments and appreciated the work being done by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the cause of the business community.