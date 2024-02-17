Open Menu

Lahorites Worried Over Inflated Gas Bills For First Time

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 02:14 PM

Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time

The latest reports say that the citizens have been receiving heavy gas bills this month.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) The citizens, especially the peoples of working class are worried over inflated gas bills in different parts of the provincial capital.

“I received Rs20,000 gas bill this month,” said a rickshaw driver whose family lives in small and dilapidated house in Lahore’s Fazlia Colony.

He said he never received such bill entire his life.

“The life has turned out to be quite difficult,” he, adding that meeting daily expenses of basic needs is a challenge.

Another man namely Sadiq, single name, living in the same area said that he received Rs50,000 gas bill for this month.

“It is unprecedented. It is happening for the first time in our lives,” said Sadiq while sharing his gas bill details with another man in the street.

Adeel Ahmed, who is a shopkeeper in Ishra bazaar also looked disturbed.

He said, “we received a Rs30,000 gas bill–for the first time,”. He said that he is unable to understand that why so heavy gas bills were imposed on the poor people.

“Inflation has already made our lives miserable, and this gas bill will deprive us from cooking two time meals at home,” he added.

Akram, another citizen, said they routinely got Rs 800 to 12,00 gas bill every month but this time it is Rs11000.

The similar reports are also coming from other parts of the province.

It may be mentioned here that the relevant authorities increased gas bills on demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

