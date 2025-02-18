Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro reviews facilities for devotees

The 773rd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) continued for the second day in Sehwan Sharif, with thousands of devotees visiting the shrine. Pilgrims paid their respects by offering chadars and chanting traditional slogans like “Mast Qalandar Jhule Laal” and “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The 773rd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) continued for the second day in Sehwan Sharif, with thousands of devotees visiting the shrine. Pilgrims paid their respects by offering chadars and chanting traditional slogans like “Mast Qalandar Jhule Laal” and “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”.

The Chairman Shehbaz Mela Committee and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri visited the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday. He reviewed the medical facilities provided to devotees arriving for the Urs and emphasized that ensuring their well-being remains the administration’s top priority.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected a food safety camp established by the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) to ensure the provision of hygienic food to visitors. He directed officials to take strict action against the sale of unsafe food items.

Later, he visited different sabeels (Drinking water points) and personally distributed bottles of mineral water among devotees.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhaanga, who accompanied the DC, stated that strict security arrangements had been implemented with the deployment of police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of devotees.

During the visit, chairman municipal committee Sehwan Syed Shahzad Haider Shah, Assistant Commissioner Waqas Malook and other officials were also present.

Meanwhile, the culture department organized a musical event at Shahbaz Public library for the second consecutive day. Handicraft stalls and book exhibitions featuring works of various writers were also set up as part of the Urs celebrations.