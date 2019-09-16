UrduPoint.com
Land Acquisition For 427-km Machike-Tarujabba Oil Pipeline To Be Completed This Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :The government is confident to complete the land acquisition process for laying a 427-kilomter Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline during the current fiscal year aimed at ensuring smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.

"Besides, the land acquisition/ROW (Right of Way), the target has been set to start construction work on the pipeline through the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) contractor during the current year," official sources told APP.

Replying to a question, they said dualization of the white oil pipeline to carry both petrol and diesel from Karachi to Sheikhupura was near to completion, while the Sheikhupura to Peshawar (Machike-Tarujabba) multi-grid oil pipeline had been awarded to the Frontier Works Organization. "This project will not only complete the much-needed underground oil transportation pipeline to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar, but also help reduce road traffic, pollution and price of the petroleum products.

" The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers' overturn especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.

The project consists of three sections Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rwat-Tarujabba (175-km) to transport high speed diesel and motor spirit.

The project will be capable of transporting dual oil products like High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit oil from Machike to Tarujabba via Chakpirana and Sihala depots, connecting the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar.

