Land acquisition for Buner Marble city to complete within 2 months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) District administration Buner has assured the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher that the land acquisition process for the establishment of Marble City in Buner will be completed within a period of two months.

The assurance was given during a meeting held here with the Special Assistant to the KP CM in the chair, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Besides, Special Secretaries Industries, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Buner Kashif Qayyum and authorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Buner informed the Special Assistant regarding progress made in land acquisition for the establishment of the Marble City Project so far and challenges faced in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that the acquisition of the identified land for the project would be ensured in next two months.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that Buner is rich of mineral resources and for the promotion of the marble industry a marble city is being established in the district.

He said that steps are also being taken for imparting the required technical skills for mining in the area. The training would be imparted in the technical educational institutions with the assistance of a German organization through technical educational institutions.

The Special Assistant directed that the district administration to fulfill its due responsibilities in good manner, so this establishment and development of the project could begin as soon as possible.

He said that due to the special identity and potential of marble, a special project of the establishment of Buner Marble City is being established as part of the economic zones.

Being a crucial project, it would trigger economic development in the area, establishment of marble units and introduction of new modern technical skills. The project will also generate thousands of employment opportunities.

The Special Assistant directed the district administration to complete the process of land acquisition as soon as possible and enable the concerned organization to begin development work on it and pass on the benefits of the project to the local residents, marble sector industrialists and employment seeking skilled manpower.

