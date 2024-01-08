LHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The import and export value of four major land ports in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region totaled 4.56 billion Yuan (about 642.2 million U.S. Dollars) from January to November 2023, a year-on-year growth of 80.2 percent, according to the regional department of commerce.

During this period, the ports of Gyirong, Burang, Zham and Lektse handled a total of 129,900 tonnes of goods, up 47.4 percent year on year, according to a document released by the regional department of commerce at the second plenary session of the 12th People's Congress of the Xizang Autonomous Region on Sunday.

During the same time, inbound and outbound vehicles made 11,084 trips through the ports, marking a year-on-year increase of 110.2 percent.

Xizang has seen its foreign trade continue to grow rapidly since the resumption of two-way cargo customs clearance and personnel exchanges at the ports of Zham, Gyirong and Burang.

The fourth land port of the plateau region, the Lektse port started operation in November last year.

The incomes of people living in the border areas in Xizang have also increased. From January to October, the volume of trade among the border residents has increased by 32.4 percent year on year to nearly 1.33 billion yuan, according to the document.

Official statistics showed that the total foreign trade of Xizang expanded 72.5 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2023. Its trading partners cover over 90 countries and regions.

In recent years, Xizang has made full use of its geographical advantages and policy resources to actively build an important channel for opening up to South Asia, and achieved positive results in expanding its opening up in a wider range and at a deeper level.