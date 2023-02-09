UrduPoint.com

Lao Central Bank Seeks Ways To Tackle Financial Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Lao central bank seeks ways to tackle financial problems

Laos' central bank, the Bank of the Lao PDR (BOL), is looking at ways to tackle the country's financial problems and unresolved monetary issues, and is setting the direction for monetary policy in 2023

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) Laos' central bank, the Bank of the Lao PDR (BOL), is looking at ways to tackle the country's financial problems and unresolved monetary issues, and is setting the direction for monetary policy in 2023.

Aiming to move the situation forward and make definitive changes, the bank's Monetary Policy Committee convened its first meeting of the year on Monday to outline plans for 2023.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the most important issues, including an assessment of main monetary policies of 2022, a review of global economic trends, and prospects for Laos' economy in 2023, according to a report issued on Thursday on the BOL website.

The meeting also considered the advisable direction of monetary policy to address problems such as spiraling inflation, fluctuation of currency exchange rates, and increasing the amount of money (M2) in circulation to achieve targets approved by the National Assembly for 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Bank Bol Laos Currency Exchange Money

Recent Stories

White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

57 seconds ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

59 seconds ago
 Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 milli ..

Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 million

7 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifee ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifeenah Bridge

1 hour ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in p ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in plea against suspension of LG p ..

7 minutes ago
 MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls ..

MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.