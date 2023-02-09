Lao central bank seeks ways to tackle financial problems

Laos' central bank, the Bank of the Lao PDR (BOL), is looking at ways to tackle the country's financial problems and unresolved monetary issues, and is setting the direction for monetary policy in 2023

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) Laos' central bank, the Bank of the Lao PDR (BOL), is looking at ways to tackle the country's financial problems and unresolved monetary issues, and is setting the direction for monetary policy in 2023.

Aiming to move the situation forward and make definitive changes, the bank's Monetary Policy Committee convened its first meeting of the year on Monday to outline plans for 2023.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the most important issues, including an assessment of main monetary policies of 2022, a review of global economic trends, and prospects for Laos' economy in 2023, according to a report issued on Thursday on the BOL website.

The meeting also considered the advisable direction of monetary policy to address problems such as spiraling inflation, fluctuation of currency exchange rates, and increasing the amount of money (M2) in circulation to achieve targets approved by the National Assembly for 2023.