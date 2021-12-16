Lao economy expected to grow 4.2 pct in 2022

The Lao economy is projected to grow by 4.2 percent in 2022, driven by commercial production for exports and opportunities and benefits arising from the China-Laos Railway

The rail link, which became operational recently, will enable Lao products, notably agricultural goods, to have better access to the Chinese market, according to the latest report from the Lao National Economic Research Institute.

The railway put Laos in the global spotlight, providing much-needed rail connectivity and using the country's landlocked location to develop strong overland transport links, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Thursday.