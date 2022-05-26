UrduPoint.com

Lao Gov't Orders Action To Facilitate Goods Export

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 04:32 PM

The Lao government has instructed ministries to streamline procedures to facilitate trade and speed up freight transport and the export of goods

The move aims to facilitate trade and accelerate freight transport and the export of goods such as farm products, timber and non-timber forest products, and minerals.

The Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry was told to work with the relevant bodies to streamline procedures and the certification process, so that domestic transport and the export of products managed by the ministry would take place at a much faster pace, according to Lao economic daily.

Timber products include logs, and half-finished and finished timber products harvested from both natural forests and managed plantations.

Livestock and made-of-livestock products include cattle, horses, pigs, birds and goats as well as aquatic animals.

Lao government advised the relevant bodies to devise clear and streamlined regulations to shorten all the related processes and cut spending, thus speeding up the movement of freight.

