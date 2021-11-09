The Lao government is set to hold talks with business operators for the production of more goods required by Chinese buyers, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh told the National Assembly (NA)

VIENTIANE, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Lao government is set to hold talks with business operators for the production of more goods required by Chinese buyers, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh told the National Assembly (NA).

The premier responded to questions raised during the ongoing second ordinary session of the NA's ninth legislature, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Tuesday.

Assembly members inquired about the government's plan to promote commercial production associated with the China-Laos railway, which is scheduled to come into service in December, to drive the economy.

The government will hold talks with the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the aim of encouraging businesses to invest in and produce nine categories of goods based on the export quota given by the Chinese government.

"We will figure out what the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to do and what it wants from the government to facilitate production," he told lawmakers.

He added that the government is ready to consider and offer supporting policies to maximize potential in this regard.

Laos has received a quota to export cattle, rice, bananas, cassava, tea, watermelons, beans and rubber latex to China, according to the report.

The prime minister said China has allocated Laos a huge quota of cattle and rice for sale to its markets but that in reality Laos is able to supply very little of them.

He underlined the need for Lao entrepreneurs to partner with Chinese counterparts on the cultivation of crops for export to China, saying this would ease export procedure requirements.