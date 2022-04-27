Laos records trade surplus of 100 mln USD in March

Laos recorded a trade surplus of about 100 million U.S. dollars in March, according to the latest information from the Lao Trade Portal website

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:Laos recorded a trade surplus of about 100 million U.S. Dollars in March, according to the latest information from the Lao Trade Portal website.

The official data showed a total trade value of 1,100 million U.S. dollars consisting of exported goods worth 600 million U.S. dollars and imports worth 500 million U.S. dollars.

The report said major exports included copper ore, mixed gold, gold bar, paper, wood pulp and waste paper, rubber, banana, clothes, fertilizer, and sugar.

Among the major imports were vehicles excluding motorcycles and tractors, diesel, mechanical equipment, auto parts, steel and steel products, plastic products, magnetic steel, premium and regular grade fuel, and chemical products.

China remained the top export destination for Laos, followed by Vietnam and Thailand, while the major source countries for Laos' imports were Thailand, China and Vietnam, according to the report.