Laos to earn 463 mln USD in mineral trade in last 3 months of 2021

VIENTIANE, Nov. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:Laos is expecting to earn about 463 million U.S. Dollars from the sale of minerals domestically and for export in the last three months of 2021, after earning 1,464 million U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2021.

The value of mineral sales this year is expected to be 15.04 percent more than targeted, Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone told the National Assembly last week, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.

The value of minerals produced in the first nine months was 12,601 billion Lao kips (some 11 billion U.

S. dollars) or 91.21 percent of the 13,812 billion Lao kip (some 12 billion U.S. Dollar) figure approved by the National Assembly. The value for the whole year is expected to reach 15,889 billion Lao kips (some 14 billion U.S. dollars), he said.

Some 124 companies are operating 209 projects in the exploration and processing of minerals as well as feasibility studies on mining operations, of which 14 companies are currently constructing facilities, the Ministry of Energy and Mines reported at its Party Congress last week.