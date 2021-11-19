UrduPoint.com

Laos To Earn 463 Mln USD In Mineral Trade In Last 3 Months Of 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:12 PM

Laos to earn 463 mln USD in mineral trade in last 3 months of 2021

Laos is expecting to earn about 463 million U.S. dollars from the sale of minerals domestically and for export in the last three months of 2021, after earning 1,464 million U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2021

VIENTIANE, Nov. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:Laos is expecting to earn about 463 million U.S. Dollars from the sale of minerals domestically and for export in the last three months of 2021, after earning 1,464 million U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2021.

The value of mineral sales this year is expected to be 15.04 percent more than targeted, Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone told the National Assembly last week, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.

The value of minerals produced in the first nine months was 12,601 billion Lao kips (some 11 billion U.

S. dollars) or 91.21 percent of the 13,812 billion Lao kip (some 12 billion U.S. Dollar) figure approved by the National Assembly. The value for the whole year is expected to reach 15,889 billion Lao kips (some 14 billion U.S. dollars), he said.

Some 124 companies are operating 209 projects in the exploration and processing of minerals as well as feasibility studies on mining operations, of which 14 companies are currently constructing facilities, the Ministry of Energy and Mines reported at its Party Congress last week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Dollar Sale Vientiane Laos Congress From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat firs ..

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first

18 minutes ago
 S. Africa offers COVID-19 vaccine food vouchers to ..

S. Africa offers COVID-19 vaccine food vouchers to people over 50 years old

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 6,380 new COVID-19 infections, 55 ..

Malaysia reports 6,380 new COVID-19 infections, 55 new deaths

2 minutes ago
 Japan's core consumer price index gains 0.1 pct in ..

Japan's core consumer price index gains 0.1 pct in October

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 595 new COVID-19 cases, six more dea ..

Mongolia logs 595 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Two gunned down over domestic issues

Two gunned down over domestic issues

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.