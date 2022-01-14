Laos trade deficit reaches 80 mln USD in December

Laos recorded a trade deficit of 80 million U.S. dollars in December, according to the latest information from the Lao Trade Portal website

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Laos recorded a trade deficit of 80 million U.S. Dollars in December, according to the latest information from the Lao Trade Portal website.

Laos' exports in December totaled 552 million U.S. dollars and imports totaled 632 million U.S. dollars.

In December, the main exported products were copper ore, copper and copper products, mixed gold, banana, cassava, clothing, coffee, sugar, maize, and rice.

Meanwhile, the main imported were vehicles, diesel, mechanical equipment, steel, water, soda and energy drink, auto parts, gasoline, plastic products, precious and semi-precious stones, chemicals, and food industry waste.

Laos shipped goods worth 210 million U.S. dollars to China, 122 million U.S. dollars to Vietnam, 101 million U.S. dollars to Thailand, 12 million U.S. dollars to India, and 8 million U.S. dollars to Japan.

In terms of imports, Laos imported goods worth 325 million U.S. dollars from Thailand, 111 million U.S. dollars from China, 52 million U.S. dollars from Vietnam, and 16 million U.S. dollars from Japan.The figures for December do not include earnings from the export of electricity.