Large Amount of Gas Burned in Pipeline Explosion Near Damascus - Petroleum Minister

ADRA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) A large amount of gas has burned during an explosion that took place in the Syrian Adra industrial zone near Damascus, Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Suleiman Ghanem said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Syria's official news agency, Sana, citing Ghanem's statement, reported an explosion at a pipeline in the south of the country, leaving entire Syria without power. Minister of Electricity Mohammad Zuhair Kharbutli said that specialists managed to restart some power stations, provide power to vital facilities, and begin gradually restoring power to several provinces.

"The volume of gas [moving through the pipeline] is about seven million cubic meters a day [over 247 million cubic feet]. I think that a quite significant amount [of gas] has burned ” all that was being pumped before the pipe was shut down," Ghanem told journalists.

The Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said it will monitor repairs at the site.