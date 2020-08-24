UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Amount Of Gas Burned In Pipeline Explosion Near Damascus - Petroleum Minister

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Large Amount of Gas Burned in Pipeline Explosion Near Damascus - Petroleum Minister

ADRA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) A large amount of gas has burned during an explosion that took place in the Syrian Adra industrial zone near Damascus, Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Suleiman Ghanem said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Syria's official news agency, Sana, citing Ghanem's statement, reported an explosion at a pipeline in the south of the country, leaving entire Syria without power. Minister of Electricity Mohammad Zuhair Kharbutli said that specialists managed to restart some power stations, provide power to vital facilities, and begin gradually restoring power to several provinces.

"The volume of gas [moving through the pipeline] is about seven million cubic meters a day [over 247 million cubic feet]. I think that a quite significant amount [of gas] has burned ” all that was being pumped before the pipe was shut down," Ghanem told journalists.

The Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said it will monitor repairs at the site.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Electricity Russia Damascus SITE Gas All Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

22 seconds ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

15 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

26 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

45 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

53 minutes ago

Rs 3bn approved for import, supply of wheat on sub ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.