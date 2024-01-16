Large Industry Grows 1.59 Percent In November
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The production of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 1.59 percent on Year-on-Year (YoY) basis during the month of November 2024 compared to the output of the same month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
On Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the large industry grew by 3.63 percent in November 2024 compared to October 2024, PBS reported.
However, the industry witnessed negative growth of 0.80 percent during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for October 2023 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies.
The main contributors towards overall negative growth of 0.80% from July-November (2023-24) included, food (0.53), tobacco (-0.80), textile (-2.48) garments (3.18), paper & board (-0.11), petroleum products (0.43), chemicals (0.32), pharmaceuticals (1.56), cement (0.17), iron & steel products (-0.09), electrical equipment (-0.45), automobiles (-1.70) and furniture (-1.65).
The production in July-November 2023-24 as compared to July-November 2022-23 has increased in food, beverages, wearing apparel, coke and petroleum products, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in tobacco, textile, iron and steel products, electrical equipment, automobiles, other transport equipment and furniture.
