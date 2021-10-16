Large industry grows 7.26% in two months

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 7.26 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 7.26 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The highest increase of 4.31 percent during July-August (2021-22) was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 2.81 percent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics and 0.14 percent increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year on year basis (YoY), the industry grew by 12.74 percent during the month of August 2021 compared to the growth of August 2020, according to PBS latest data.

The major sectors that showed positive growth during July-August (2021-22) included textile (1.

43%), food, beverages and tobacco (6.74%), coke and petroleum products (2.35%), pharmaceuticals (18.67%), chemicals (6.36%), mon-metallic mineral products (3.72), automobiles (55.33%), iron and steel products (14.34%), leather produts (20.21%), paper and board (10.37%), engineering products (6%) and wood products (15.81%).

The commodities that witnessed negative growth included fertilizers (0.87%), electronics (1.23%) and rubber products (30.81%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data received from sources, including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS).

