ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azher on Wednesday said in his tweet that an honest analysis would reveal that a large part of PTI government's debts increase is due to book adjustments caused by devaluation.

He said that the same devaluation that was necessitated by largest C/A deficit that PTI inherited from PML-N and remaining was mostly due to interest paid on PPP/PML-N loans.