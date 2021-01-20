UrduPoint.com
Large Part Of PTI's Debts Increase Due To Book Adjustments Caused By Devaluation: Hammad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:00 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azher on Wednesday said in his tweet that an honest analysis would reveal that a large part of PTI government's debts increase is due to book adjustments caused by devaluation.

He said that the same devaluation that was necessitated by largest C/A deficit that PTI inherited from PML-N and remaining was mostly due to interest paid on PPP/PML-N loans.

More Stories From Business

