Large Russian Companies Contribute $135Mln to Fund of Funds - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund said it had invested 10 billion rubles ($135 million) in the capital of the Fund of Funds, with large Russian businesses, including AEON Corporation, Polyus Group, ESN Group, Sinara Group, Sovcombank, Nornickel MMC, Uralkali and AgroGard investing the same sum.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation) and leading Russian companies announce the launch of the operational activities of the Fund of Funds for Advanced Industrial and Infrastructure Technologies within the framework of public-private partnerships," the statement says.

The decision to create the Fund of Funds, a new platform for investment by leading corporations together with the state, was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020 following meetings with leading Russian investors and with members of the board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. RDIF manages the new fund.