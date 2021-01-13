UrduPoint.com
Large Scale Industries Accelerating At Fast Pace: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:24 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that industrial growth of the country was clearly accelerating as it had witnessed excellent results during the month of November 2020.

"Excellent news of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth numbers for November", he said in a tweet adding that the average LSM growth from July to November was now 7.4 percent and the month of November, the LSM growth was recorded at 14.5 percent compared to same month of the year 2019.

