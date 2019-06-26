UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) Production Falls 3.51% In 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:02 PM

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production falls 3.51% in 10 months

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production has witnessed a decline of 3.51 percent during first 10 months of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production has witnessed a decline of 3.51 percent during first 10 months of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 145.54 points during July-April (2018-19) against 150.84 points during July-April (2017-18), showing a negative growth of 3.51 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The highest decrease of 3.01 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 0.39 percent decline in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) while a decrease of 0.11 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics.

On yearly basis, the industrial growth also decreased by 7.76 percent in April 2019 as compared to same month of last year, whereas on monthly basis, the industrial growth witnessed decrease of 9.

4 percent in April 2019 when compared March 2019, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed growth during July-April (2018-19) included fertilizers (5.17%), electronics (17.32%), leather products (2.61%), engineering products (9.23 %), rubber products (3.4%) and wood products (23.63%).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth, included textile (0.32%), food, beverages, and tobacco (6.99%), coke and petroleum products (6.34%), pharmaceutical (7.34%), chemicals (3.96%), non-metalic mineral products (3.87%), automobiles (9.39%), iron and steel products (10.97%), and paper and board (2.93%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data of 112 items received from sources, including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS). OCAC provides data of 11 items, MoIP of 36 items while PBoS proved data of remaining 65 items.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Same March April 2019 Textile From

Recent Stories

New China-Europe freight train route launches in e ..

52 seconds ago

Health Authority advises to adopt protective measu ..

54 seconds ago

Eight injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Start delayed in Pakistan-New Zealand World Cup ma ..

7 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

7 minutes ago

Vivo Unveils 5G-ready innovations, Vivo AR Glass a ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.