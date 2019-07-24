UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) Output Decreases 3.5% In 11 Months Of FY 2018-19

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:13 PM

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output decreases 3.5% in 11 months of FY 2018-19

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during last 11 months of preceding year (2018-19) have observed negative growth of 3.5% a compared the output of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during last 11 months of preceding year (2018-19) have observed negative growth of 3.5% a compared the output of the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics here on Wednesday, the LSMI production had witnessed about 3.78% reduction during the month of May, 2019 as compared the same month of last year, where as it was decreased by 7.97% if compared with April, 2019.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for May, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.

It said that the manufacturing sector that had observed positive growth during 11 months of financial year 2018-19 including fertilizers by 0.

34%, electronics 0.59% and leather sector grew by 0.03% as compared the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, from July-May, 2018-19, the output of engineering sector in the country had recorded about 0.02% growth, rubber products 0.01% and wood products increased by 0.00% respectively.

The sector showing decline trend during the period from July-May, 2018-19 included textile by 0.08%, food, beverages and tobacco by 1.49%, coke and petroleum products 0.45%, pharmaceuticals 0.57% and chemicals production was reduced by 0.08%.

Meanwhile, the data reveled that the production of non-metallic minerals products went down by 0.38%, automobiles by 0.85%, iron and steel products reduced by 0.48%, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same April May 2019 Textile From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

46 seconds ago

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Sierra L ..

6 minutes ago

DSC’s Nasser Al Rahma meets Dubai’s top young ..

6 minutes ago

Governor condoles with Secretary Information KP ov ..

1 minute ago

Call for bridging gap between academia, policy mak ..

2 minutes ago

US Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Abortion Laws ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.