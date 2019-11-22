Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production increases 1.92% in September

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output in the country witnessed an increase of 1.92% during the month of September, 2019 as compared to the previous month (August) of current financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output in the country witnessed an increase of 1.92% during the month of September, 2019 as compared to the previous month (August) of current financial year.

However, the overall output of LSMI decreased by 5.91% during the period from July-September, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period of last year (2018-19).

According the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the LSMI output decreased by 5.63% for September, 2019 as compared to the September, 2018 and increased by 1.92% if compared to August 2019.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for September, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The sector showing increase during the period from July-September, 2019 included textile by 0.17%, fertilizers 15.94%, leather products 4.24%, electronics 5.51% engineering products 12.54% and rubber products 2.29% respectively.

Meanwhile, food, beverages and tobacco decreased 8%, coke and petroleum products 14.48%, pharmaceutical products 11.95%, chemicals 8.93%non-metallic minerals products 0.96%, automobiles 34.13%, iron and steel production 17.04%, paper and board 2.01% and wood products 28.76%.