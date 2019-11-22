UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) Production Increases 1.92% In September

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:16 PM

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production increases 1.92% in September

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output in the country witnessed an increase of 1.92% during the month of September, 2019 as compared to the previous month (August) of current financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output in the country witnessed an increase of 1.92% during the month of September, 2019 as compared to the previous month (August) of current financial year.

However, the overall output of LSMI decreased by 5.91% during the period from July-September, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period of last year (2018-19).

According the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the LSMI output decreased by 5.63% for September, 2019 as compared to the September, 2018 and increased by 1.92% if compared to August 2019.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for September, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The sector showing increase during the period from July-September, 2019 included textile by 0.17%, fertilizers 15.94%, leather products 4.24%, electronics 5.51% engineering products 12.54% and rubber products 2.29% respectively.

Meanwhile, food, beverages and tobacco decreased 8%, coke and petroleum products 14.48%, pharmaceutical products 11.95%, chemicals 8.93%non-metallic minerals products 0.96%, automobiles 34.13%, iron and steel production 17.04%, paper and board 2.01% and wood products 28.76%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan August September 2018 2019 Textile From

Recent Stories

Samoa's measles death toll rises to 20

8 seconds ago

Sports goods' exports dip over 3 percent

10 seconds ago

Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria to Be Held in ..

12 seconds ago

Bangladesh opt to bat in India's first day-night T ..

14 seconds ago

Ehsaas agenda focuses on women, girls specially: D ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.