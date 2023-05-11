Large-Scale Privatization in Russia Should Take Place After Market Is Formed - Moscow

A large-scale privatization in Russia will have to take place, but only after a market for this has been created, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) A large-scale privatization in Russia will have to take place, but only after a market for this has been created, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Thursday.

"I believe that a big privatization will have to take place, but we need to understand who to sell to. If you sell now, it will be like the situation of 1994, these are loans-for-shares auctions, in my opinion, it was called that, but no one wants it, naturally," Moiseev said, speaking at the 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

It is necessary to form a market prior to any privatization activities, the official added.

Moiseev ruled out mass privatization happening as early as this year because the government would have to account for potential privatization proceeds.

"Profits from privatization of major assets have not been counted into the 2023 budget or the planning period. The issue of large-scale privatization is not on the agenda in practical terms," he said.

The government wants to avoid a repeat of the 1990s privatization chaos by identifying potential investors in Russia, the deputy finance minister explained. He said President Vladimir Putin had tasked the government with "creating an internal investor."