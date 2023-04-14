UrduPoint.com

Large US Banks Report Higher Profits Despite Recent Industry Turmoil

JPMorgan Chase reported a jump in first-quarter profits Friday alongside fellow banking giants Citigroup and Wells Fargo, in reassuring news to investors after recent banking sector turmoil sparked contagion fears

But JPMorgan's better-than-expected results came as it warned again of a potential economic downturn while adding $1.1 billion in reserves in case of bad loans.

The results lifted banking shares early Friday, in the closely-watched sector after the swift failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

JPMorgan, the biggest US lender in terms of assets, reported a 52 percent surge in profits to $12.6 billion. This was boosted by record revenues of $38.3 billion, up 25 percent from the year-ago level.

But the additional reserves were taken due to "a deterioration in the weighted-average economic outlook" and "an increased probability of a moderate recession due to tightening financial conditions," the bank said in an earnings release.

