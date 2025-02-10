Open Menu

Largest, Advanced Air Separation Unit (ASU) Near Completion At Hattar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 10:17 PM

Pakistan’s largest and most advanced Air Separation Unit (ASU) by Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) is near completion at Hattar Special Economic Zone, set to bolster industrial self-sufficiency.

This state-of-the-art facility, capable of producing 275 tons per day of liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon, will play a crucial role in strengthening the domestic supply chain for key industrial and medical gases, reduce import dependency and ensuring a stable supply for critical sectors.

Complementing this technological milestone, a calcium carbide manufacturing unit is also under development at the same site, further enhancing country's chemical and industrial capabilities. With a substantial investment of PKR 8 billion, these projects will not only drive industrialization but also generate 400 employment opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to foreign exchange savings.

The officiating Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) said that the company is committed to fostering industrial expansion, has actively facilitated this groundbreaking investment.

He along with the team, visited the project site at Hattar SEZ, where they met with GCIL CEO Mr Hafiz Farooq and appreciated their remarkable endeavor.

The formal inauguration of these transformative projects is set to take place in the coming months, marking a new era of technological progress and industrial self-sufficiency for Pakistan.

Largest, advanced Air Separation Unit (ASU) near completion at Hattar

