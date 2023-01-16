UrduPoint.com

Last Date For Encashment Of Withdrawn Prize Bonds Extended

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds extended

The Federal Government has given another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 redeemed/encashed by June 30, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has given another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 redeemed/encashed by June 30, 2023.

Earlier, the government had fixed a deadline of June 30, 2022, for the redemption/encashment of these prize bonds, however, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed a final opportunity has been given for encashment of prize bonds till June 30, 2023.

The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have the following options of encashment or exchange, SBP statement said here on Monday.

The prize bonds can be redeemed from the SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till June 30, 2023.

The SBP has issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from the general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date.

The general public holding these bonds is encouraged to avail this final opportunity and get their holdings redeemed before June 30, 2023. These prize bonds shall not be encashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended deadline, thereby rendering them worthless.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange June Prize Bond From Government

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issues NOCs for estab ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issues NOCs for establishing Digital Banks

2 seconds ago
 MD WASA for special campaign to spot illegal conne ..

MD WASA for special campaign to spot illegal connections

27 seconds ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy Transition

14 minutes ago
 President Vladimir Putin slams growing Western arm ..

President Vladimir Putin slams growing Western arms deliveries to Ukraine

29 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar condemns murder of Abdul ..

30 seconds ago
 &#039;Sharrai&#039; application witnesses huge dem ..

&#039;Sharrai&#039; application witnesses huge demand for car sales

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.