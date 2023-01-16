Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds extended

The Federal Government has given another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 redeemed/encashed by June 30, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has given another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 redeemed/encashed by June 30, 2023.

Earlier, the government had fixed a deadline of June 30, 2022, for the redemption/encashment of these prize bonds, however, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed a final opportunity has been given for encashment of prize bonds till June 30, 2023.

The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have the following options of encashment or exchange, SBP statement said here on Monday.

The prize bonds can be redeemed from the SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till June 30, 2023.

The SBP has issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from the general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date.

The general public holding these bonds is encouraged to avail this final opportunity and get their holdings redeemed before June 30, 2023. These prize bonds shall not be encashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended deadline, thereby rendering them worthless.