Last Day For Submission Of Income Tax Returns Tomorrow: FBR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has warned that Monday is the last day for submission of income tax returns for the financial year 2023-2024.
In a statement issued here, the FBR said that it had already extended the date for filling of returns till 14th of this month.
The decision to extend the date for submission of income tax returns was taken following requests by various trade organizations, tax bar associations and the general public.
