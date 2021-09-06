MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The last pipe of the second string of Nord Stream 2 was welded on Monday, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the gas pipeline, said.

"On September 6, 2021, specialists on the laybarge Fortuna welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline," the operator company said in a statement, adding that the goal is to put the "pipeline into operation before the end of this year."