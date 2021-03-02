UrduPoint.com
Late Return Filers To Be Included In ATL After Payment Of Surcharge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:54 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said Tuesday that 509,039 filers have not been included in the Active Taxpayers' List (ATL) as they could not file their tax returns within due date or the date extended by the respective commissioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said Tuesday that 509,039 filers have not been included in the Active Taxpayers' List (ATL) as they could not file their tax returns within due date or the date extended by the respective commissioners.

The board in a statement issued here however clarified that such taxpayers could get themselves automatically included in the ATL if they pay the necessary ATL surcharge.

The amount of ATL surcharge for companies is Rs 20,000, Association of Persons Rs 10,000 and ATL surcharge for individuals is Rs 1000.

The board has encouraged such taxpayers to pay respective amount of ATL surcharge and take benefits of ATL.

Similarly, those taxpayers who could not file their returns for Tax Year-2020 till now, are also urged to avail benefit of ATL by filing their returns along with ATL surcharge.

According to the statement, the board has already uploaded the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) for Tax Year-2020 on March 1st , 2021 and is available on the official website of FBR.

The number of Income Tax Returns for Tax Year-2020 had reached 2.62 million on February 28, 2021 as compared to 2.43 million for Tax Year-2019 as on February 28, 2020.

The amount of tax paid with returns for Tax Year, 2020 at Rs 49.6 billion is 60 % more than tax paid with returns for Tax Year-2019 up to 28th February, 2020.

