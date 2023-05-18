Latest digital technology vital for attracting local, foreign markets: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday stressed the urgent need for using the latest digital technologies for market-driven modern designs to attract local and foreign investors.

Addressing the concluding session of the National Design Conference held under the aegis of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PISD) University, he said modern technology was reshaping the fashion industry which encompasses many different small and niche industries. He said, "It is a form of art dedicated to the creation of clothing and other lifestyle accessories." Kashif stressed, "We are today living in the 5th industrial revolution and fashion is shifting from mass production to mass customization in which advanced digital and robotic technologies are used to meet the customer-driven demands of local and global markets".

"We are passing through the fourth industrial revolution, fashion has evolved from a craftsmanship to one of the most powerful industry in the entire world," he said, adding that the advent of new technologies and machinery had helped to enhance the supply chain and scale of production of fashion goods to fashion process.

He said the integrated use of digital technologies was driving a dramatic shift in corporate culture that requires constant challenging of the status quo, stimulating brands to rethink their relationship with the latest market trends, disrupting the supply chain and reshaping apparel manufacturing.