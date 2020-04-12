Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 12 April 2020 is being sold for Rs 90,400 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 105,500 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 90,400 Rs 105,500 Rs 82,866 Karachi Rs 90,400 Rs 105,500 Rs 82,866 Lahore Rs 90,400 Rs 105,500 Rs 82,866 Islamabad Rs 90,400 Rs 105,500 Rs 82,866 Rawalpindi Rs 90,400 Rs 105,500 Rs 82,866 Peshawar Rs 90,400 Rs 105,500 Rs 82,866 Quetta Rs 90,400 Rs 105,500 Rs 82,866 Sialkot Rs 90,400 Rs 105,500 Rs 82,866