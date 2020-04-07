Latest Gold Rate for Apr 7, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 7 April 2020 is being sold for Rs 88,900 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 103,700 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 88,900 Rs 103,700 Rs 81,491 Karachi Rs 88,900 Rs 103,700 Rs 81,491 Lahore Rs 88,900 Rs 103,700 Rs 81,491 Islamabad Rs 88,900 Rs 103,700 Rs 81,491 Rawalpindi Rs 88,900 Rs 103,700 Rs 81,491 Peshawar Rs 88,900 Rs 103,700 Rs 81,491 Quetta Rs 88,900 Rs 103,700 Rs 81,491 Sialkot Rs 88,900 Rs 103,700 Rs 81,491