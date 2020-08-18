Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 18 August 2020 is being sold for Rs 107,100 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 124,900 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 107,100 Rs 124,900 Rs 98,174 Karachi Rs 107,100 Rs 124,900 Rs 98,174 Lahore Rs 107,100 Rs 124,900 Rs 98,174 Islamabad Rs 107,100 Rs 124,900 Rs 98,174 Rawalpindi Rs 107,100 Rs 124,900 Rs 98,174 Peshawar Rs 107,100 Rs 124,900 Rs 98,174 Quetta Rs 107,100 Rs 124,900 Rs 98,174 Sialkot Rs 107,100 Rs 124,900 Rs 98,174