Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 23 August 2019 is being sold for Rs 75,874 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 88,500 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 75,874 Rs 88,500 Rs 69,552 Karachi Rs 75,874 Rs 88,500 Rs 69,552 Lahore Rs 75,874 Rs 88,500 Rs 69,552 Islamabad Rs 75,874 Rs 88,500 Rs 69,552 Rawalpindi Rs 75,874 Rs 88,500 Rs 69,552 Peshawar Rs 75,874 Rs 88,500 Rs 69,552 Quetta Rs 75,874 Rs 88,500 Rs 69,552 Sialkot Rs 75,874 Rs 88,500 Rs 69,552