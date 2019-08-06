Latest Gold Rate for Aug 6, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 6 August 2019 is being sold for Rs 72,016 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 84,000 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Karachi Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Lahore Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Islamabad Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Rawalpindi Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Peshawar Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Quetta Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Sialkot Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015