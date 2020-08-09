Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 9 August 2020 is being sold for Rs 109,700 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 128,000 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 109,700 Rs 128,000 Rs 100,558 Karachi Rs 109,700 Rs 128,000 Rs 100,558 Lahore Rs 109,700 Rs 128,000 Rs 100,558 Islamabad Rs 109,700 Rs 128,000 Rs 100,558 Rawalpindi Rs 109,700 Rs 128,000 Rs 100,558 Peshawar Rs 109,700 Rs 128,000 Rs 100,558 Quetta Rs 109,700 Rs 128,000 Rs 100,558 Sialkot Rs 109,700 Rs 128,000 Rs 100,558