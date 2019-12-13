Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 13 December 2019 is being sold for Rs 72,359 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 84,400 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 72,359 Rs 84,400 Rs 66,329 Karachi Rs 72,359 Rs 84,400 Rs 66,329 Lahore Rs 72,359 Rs 84,400 Rs 66,329 Islamabad Rs 72,359 Rs 84,400 Rs 66,329 Rawalpindi Rs 72,359 Rs 84,400 Rs 66,329 Peshawar Rs 72,359 Rs 84,400 Rs 66,329 Quetta Rs 72,359 Rs 84,400 Rs 66,329 Sialkot Rs 72,359 Rs 84,400 Rs 66,329