Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2021 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 2 February 2021 is being sold for Rs 95,300 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 111,100 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Karachi Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Lahore Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Islamabad Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Rawalpindi Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Peshawar Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Quetta Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Sialkot Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358