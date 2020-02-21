Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 21 February 2020 is being sold for Rs 80,600 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 94,000 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 80,600 Rs 94,000 Rs 73,883 Karachi Rs 80,600 Rs 94,000 Rs 73,883 Lahore Rs 80,600 Rs 94,000 Rs 73,883 Islamabad Rs 80,600 Rs 94,000 Rs 73,883 Rawalpindi Rs 80,600 Rs 94,000 Rs 73,883 Peshawar Rs 80,600 Rs 94,000 Rs 73,883 Quetta Rs 80,600 Rs 94,000 Rs 73,883 Sialkot Rs 80,600 Rs 94,000 Rs 73,883