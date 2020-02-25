Latest Gold Rate for Feb 25, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 25 February 2020 is being sold for Rs 82,000 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 95,700 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 82,000 Rs 95,700 Rs 75,166 Karachi Rs 82,000 Rs 95,700 Rs 75,166 Lahore Rs 82,000 Rs 95,700 Rs 75,166 Islamabad Rs 82,000 Rs 95,700 Rs 75,166 Rawalpindi Rs 82,000 Rs 95,700 Rs 75,166 Peshawar Rs 82,000 Rs 95,700 Rs 75,166 Quetta Rs 82,000 Rs 95,700 Rs 75,166 Sialkot Rs 82,000 Rs 95,700 Rs 75,166