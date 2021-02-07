Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 7 February 2021 is being sold for Rs 93,200 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 108,700 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 93,200 Rs 108,700 Rs 85,433 Karachi Rs 93,200 Rs 108,700 Rs 85,433 Lahore Rs 93,200 Rs 108,700 Rs 85,433 Islamabad Rs 93,200 Rs 108,700 Rs 85,433 Rawalpindi Rs 93,200 Rs 108,700 Rs 85,433 Peshawar Rs 93,200 Rs 108,700 Rs 85,433 Quetta Rs 93,200 Rs 108,700 Rs 85,433 Sialkot Rs 93,200 Rs 108,700 Rs 85,433