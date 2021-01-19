Latest Gold Rate for Jan 19, 2021 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 19 January 2021 is being sold for Rs 94,900 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 110,700 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Karachi Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Lahore Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Islamabad Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Rawalpindi Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Peshawar Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Quetta Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Sialkot Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991