Latest Gold Rate for Jan 21, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 21 January 2020 is being sold for Rs 77,800 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 90,800 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 77,800 Rs 90,800 Rs 71,316 Karachi Rs 77,800 Rs 90,800 Rs 71,316 Lahore Rs 77,800 Rs 90,800 Rs 71,316 Islamabad Rs 77,800 Rs 90,800 Rs 71,316 Rawalpindi Rs 77,800 Rs 90,800 Rs 71,316 Peshawar Rs 77,800 Rs 90,800 Rs 71,316 Quetta Rs 77,800 Rs 90,800 Rs 71,316 Sialkot Rs 77,800 Rs 90,800 Rs 71,316