Latest Gold Rate for Jan 22, 2021 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 22 January 2021 is being sold for Rs 96,100 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 112,100 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 96,100 Rs 112,100 Rs 88,091 Karachi Rs 96,100 Rs 112,100 Rs 88,091 Lahore Rs 96,100 Rs 112,100 Rs 88,091 Islamabad Rs 96,100 Rs 112,100 Rs 88,091 Rawalpindi Rs 96,100 Rs 112,100 Rs 88,091 Peshawar Rs 96,100 Rs 112,100 Rs 88,091 Quetta Rs 96,100 Rs 112,100 Rs 88,091 Sialkot Rs 96,100 Rs 112,100 Rs 88,091